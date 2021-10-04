Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man taken to the hospital after he was shot in Richmond

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect
One man was found with a gunshot wound on Y Street overnight Monday.
One man was found with a gunshot wound on Y Street overnight Monday.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot overnight in Richmond.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 2300 block of Y Street and found that man with a gunshot wound.

It’s not immediately clear how seriously he was hurt or if police have any suspects in the case.

If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of thefts that happened in the...
New Kent authorities investigating multiple car larcenies, thefts
Chesterfield Police are responding to a claim of excessive force during a traffic stop....
Police investigating shots fired into vehicle in Chesterfield
A man was found shot in the 1100 block of Cypress Street.
Richmond Police investigating homicide on city’s Northside
The March’s organizer Rae Pickett says more than 800 people showed up from the nearly four-mile...
‘This is about protecting our rights’: Hundreds march downtown in support of women’s rights
59-year-old James Stevenson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a...
Police: Henrico County man arrested in domestic related homicide

Latest News

More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 10.6 million vaccines administered | 60.5% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated
The Henrico County Police Division will be providing rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats this...
Henrico police providing rabies vaccines for pets in October
Crews had to use the standpipe system to put out the fire.
Crews respond to apartment fire in Richmond
The community forum and walk raised awareness about the signs of domestic violence while...
Event held at Echo Lake Park in Henrico raises awareness for domestic violence