Man taken to the hospital after he was shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot overnight in Richmond.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 2300 block of Y Street and found that man with a gunshot wound.

It’s not immediately clear how seriously he was hurt or if police have any suspects in the case.

If you know anything about what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.

