Local man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International Airport over the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Richmond International Airport stopped a Richmond man from boarding his flight after discovering he was carrying a loaded gun.

On Oct. 3, an X-ray detected The nine millimeter handgun loaded with 10 bullets in the man’s carry-on bag at the security checkpoint.

TSA alerted police, who confiscated the handgun and issued the man a citation. He also faces a penalty for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint.

