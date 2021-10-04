Healthcare Pros
Local man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International Airport over the weekend

This handgun was detected by TSA officers among a passenger’s carry-on items at Richmond...
This handgun was detected by TSA officers among a passenger’s carry-on items at Richmond International Airport on October 3(Transportation Security Administration)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Richmond International Airport stopped a Richmond man from boarding his flight after discovering he was carrying a loaded gun.

On Oct. 3, an X-ray detected The nine millimeter handgun loaded with 10 bullets in the man’s carry-on bag at the security checkpoint.

TSA alerted police, who confiscated the handgun and issued the man a citation. He also faces a penalty for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint.

