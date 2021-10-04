The JXN Project continues Jackson Ward’s 150th anniversary celebration with virtual exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The JXN Project recently culminated its celebration of the 150th anniversary of Jackson Ward with a virtual exhibit.

“Unveiling the Vanguard: A Virtual Experience,” was made in conjunction with Venture Richmond’s 2nd Street Festival.

The purpose of the exhibit is to pay homage to notable Black Jackson Wardians who stories are often overlooked.

The JXN Project introduced 15 honorary street designees via video on their website and social media platforms.

Community members were recently invited to experience the unveiling virtually through self-guided, socially distanced tours of the honorary street signs throughout the ward.

The honorary street designations are located at prominent intersections throughout the ward, including:

Abraham Skipwith Alley -- Leigh Street and Judah Street

Bill “Bojangles” Robinson Boulevard -- Leigh Street and Chamberlayne Avenue

W.W. Browne Road -- Chamberlayne Avenue and Jackson Street

John Jasper Way -- Chamberlayne Avenue and Duval Street [Note: This street designation was previously secured by Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church.]

Lillie Estes Lane -- St. James and Charity Street

Charles Gilpin Crossing -- St. James and Charity Street

Lucy Goode Brooks Square -- St. John Street and Charity Street

Neverett Eggleston Plaza -- 2nd Street and Leigh Street

A.D. Price Avenue -- 3rd Street and Leigh Street

John Mitchell Manor -- 3rd Street and Leigh Street

Giles B. Jackson Walk -- 3rd Street and Clay Street

Oliver Hill Drive -- 3rd Street and Marshall Street

Lorna Pinckney Place -- 2nd Street and Marshall Street

Rosa Dixon Bowser Branch -- Clay Street and Clay Street

Maggie Walker Way -- Adams Street and Broad Street

For more information about The JXN Project click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.