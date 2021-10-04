‘I’m overjoyed’: RPS educator named Region 1 Teacher of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday morning, Ashley Bland thought Governor Ralph Northam was going to take a tour of John B. Cary Elementary School’s eco-campus. Little did Bland know, Northam, Mayor Levar Stoney, Superintendent Jason Kamras, and her school community were honoring her.

Northam surprised Bland with her new title as the Region 1 Teacher of the Year.

“I’m really overwhelmed. I’m excited. I’m overjoyed,” Bland said. “I think this is not just a win for myself personally, but for Richmond Public Schools and putting great things on the map for what our division is doing.”

Bland started her career at Richmond Public Schools in 2014 as a substitute teacher and went full-time after completing the Richmond Teacher Residency program.

She currently works as an instructional technology resource teacher for John B. Cary Elementary School.

“Just trying to help support teaching and learning inside our building,” she said.

In May, Bland was named Teacher of the Year by Richmond Public Schools.

With flowers, balloons and her new award in hand, Bland will represent the region as a finalist for the Virginia Teacher of the Year award.

“Our teachers are our heroes and they’ve made sure our children can have access to a world class education,” said Northam.

For Bland, the award goes beyond the recognition to set an example for students.

“I think it encourages our scholars when they see people who look like them accomplish things,” Bland said. “I’m hoping that’s what this award does that it inspires the next generation of STEM leaders, the next generation of educators so that they can do anything they put their mind to.”

This is an example Bland said her middle school math teacher set for her and hopes to continue this example to help future leaders in STEM.

“I hope that I leave the same legacy he left and I hope that I inspire the next generation,” she said. “Even if I don’t feel it right now, to know that it could come full circle like this, to see my scholars just achieve. That’s the goal. That’s always the goal.”

Bland is one of eight finalists for the Virginia Teacher of the Year award. The winner of this award will be announced on October 14.

