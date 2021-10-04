Healthcare Pros
Henrico police providing rabies vaccines for pets in October

The Henrico County Police Division will be providing rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats this month.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Division will be providing rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats this month.

On Oct. 16, dogs and cats can receive their shots from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Henrico County Government Center located at 4301 East Parham Road. Pets from all localities are welcome.

According to Virginia law, cats and dogs that are four months of age and older must be vaccinated for rabies.

Vaccines cost $10 and must be paid in cash. A rabies tag and a certificate of inoculation are included. Henrico dog licenses will be available for $10. The licenses are valid for the life of the animal while the owner is a resident of Henrico County.

Pet owners must register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian.

For information, call the Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-8801.

