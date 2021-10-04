Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle theft over the weekend

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle theft that happened over the weekend.

On Oct. 3, deputies were called to the 11000 block of Leadbetter Road for the report of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies determined that a box truck that belonged to a business had been stolen sometime between Friday and Saturday.

Anyone with information can submit a tip here. The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office can also be called at (804) 365-6140.

