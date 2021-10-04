Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle theft over the weekend
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle theft that happened over the weekend.
On Oct. 3, deputies were called to the 11000 block of Leadbetter Road for the report of a stolen vehicle.
Deputies determined that a box truck that belonged to a business had been stolen sometime between Friday and Saturday.
Anyone with information can submit a tip here. The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office can also be called at (804) 365-6140.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.