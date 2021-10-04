Event held at Echo Lake Park in Henrico raises awareness for domestic violence

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Community members shared their support for victims of domestic violence today as part of an event called, ‘Steppin In Love’ at Echo Lake Park.

The community forum and walk raised awareness about the signs of domestic violence while sharing the resources and support available to those who experience it.

“When we see our neighbors are being hurt or when we know that there is an incident, domestic violence or abuse, we are now to start breaking that silence,” Helen Payne, of Daughters of Divine Power said.

This is the first year the event was held.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

