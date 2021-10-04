DMV walk-in service set to return this week
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Oct. 5, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles customers can choose to schedule an appointment or opt for a walk-in service at all locations.
Appointment only service will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Walk-ins will be allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Hours may vary based on office location - the service will be limited.
