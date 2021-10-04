Healthcare Pros
Crews respond to apartment fire in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews in Richmond responded to a four-story apartment fire.

Around 10:06 a.m., the Richmond Fire Department went to the scene of a fire in the 1200 block of Semmes Avenue. Black smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building when they arrived. A planter box and part of the roof of the building was on fire.

The fire was marked under control at 10:20 a.m.
Crews had to use the standpipe system to put out the fire. The fire was marked under control at 10:20 a.m.

Water leaked into four apartments located on the third and fourth floors. Crews turned the building over to maintenance and placed it on fire watch.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

