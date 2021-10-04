Crews respond to apartment fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews in Richmond responded to a four-story apartment fire.

Around 10:06 a.m., the Richmond Fire Department went to the scene of a fire in the 1200 block of Semmes Avenue. Black smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building when they arrived. A planter box and part of the roof of the building was on fire.

The fire was marked under control at 10:20 a.m. (Richmond Fire Department)

Crews had to use the standpipe system to put out the fire. The fire was marked under control at 10:20 a.m.

Water leaked into four apartments located on the third and fourth floors. Crews turned the building over to maintenance and placed it on fire watch.

