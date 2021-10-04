Healthcare Pros
COVID-19 disparity gaps for Latino community is closing in greater-Richmond area

By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Health workers in the greater-Richmond area say they’ve nearly eliminated COVID-19 disparities within the Latino community. It’s partly due to federal dollars, but also new organizations that have stepped up in the pandemic.

“It was the need. It was the need in the community,” said Natasha Lemus, Executive Director Waymaker Foundation.

Born from the pandemic, Waymaker Foundation started as a way to connect the Latino community with food. But it’s become so much more and now has a place to call home in chesterfield county.

“I’m an immigrant myself. My family. So when you understand from far back how it is from back home, coming into the United States and just having the general fear, then you understand the obstacles,” said Lemus.

The Latino community accounts for about 6% of the area’s population. But Latino COVID-19 cases hovered around 35% for months.

“It’s for all the reasons we understand about COVID. They were working front line essential jobs, they were living in homes that had lots of people that were being exposed and so we have worked really hard,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts Executive Director.

The Richmond - Henrico Health District hired 18 community health workers to reach the Latino, Black and refugee communities. Now Latinos make up about 6.4% of new COVID cases in Richmond, 8.5% in Henrico.

The COVID-19 vaccination rate for Latinos in Richmond and Henrico is through the roof. Both populations have a more than 70% vaccination rate, surpassing white and black populations.

“The importance of trust and having people who look like the populations we’re trying to serve speak the language and understand the experience,” said Dr. Avula.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

