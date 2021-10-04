Chicano Boy Taco to open second location in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chicano Boy Taco, a popular Mexican-American taqueria, will be opening a second location in Chesterfield.

The restaurant opened its first location in Staunton, Virginia back in 2015. It is known for handmade tacos and mission-style burritos.

The new restaurant will serve craft beers from Richmond breweries and features murals painted by Staunton artist Andrew Davis. Murals will show a desert landscape with colors, floral accents and human profiles.

Dine-in, carry-out, curbside service, online ordering and delivery through the app will be offered. Hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays.

The grand opening will be on Oct. 5. It will include a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. The new location’s address is 2003 Huguenot Road in the Huguenot Village Shopping Center.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.