Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Ambassador Bridge border crossing between US, Canada closed as possible explosives investigated

Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as...
Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.(Source: WXYZ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.

Investigators say the area surrounding the bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit has also been evacuated.

Windsor police say traffic is being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge. Police say their explosives unit is on scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of thefts that happened in the...
New Kent authorities investigating multiple car larcenies, thefts
Chesterfield Police are responding to a claim of excessive force during a traffic stop....
Police investigating shots fired into vehicle in Chesterfield
A man was found shot in the 1100 block of Cypress Street.
Richmond Police investigating homicide on city’s Northside
The March’s organizer Rae Pickett says more than 800 people showed up from the nearly four-mile...
‘This is about protecting our rights’: Hundreds march downtown in support of women’s rights
59-year-old James Stevenson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a...
Police: Henrico County man arrested in domestic related homicide

Latest News

Dr. Vincent Shaw poses for a portrait in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He...
Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation
A man was found shot in the 1100 block of Cypress Street.
Richmond police identify 18-year-old shot, killed Sunday
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden tells GOP to ‘get out of the way’ on debt limit
In an email from the school principal, he said two students were sexually assaulted while...
Two students reportedly sexually assaulted at Douglas S. Freeman High School