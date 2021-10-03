Healthcare Pros
VCU awarded $1.2 million grant to improve outcomes for children with significant disabilities

By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs has awarded a $1.2 million grant to an interdisciplinary team at Virginia Commonwealth University and its collaborative partners.

The project will prepare early intervention personnel, early childhood special educators and social workers to improve mental health for children from high-need communities, including children with disabilities and their families.

The grant called, “Project PIRR: Preparing Interdisciplinary, Responsive, and Reflective EI/ECSE Professionals and Social Workers,” is led by Yaoying Xu, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Counseling and Special Education in the School of Education.

He spoke about the initiative.

“The overarching goal of Project PIRR is to build and strengthen the path between high-quality early intervention personnel and optimal outcomes of young children with significant disabilities and their families, particularly children from high-need communities and children who experience emotional or behavioral difficulties,” Xu said.

As part of the grant, the team would provide specialized interdisciplinary training to 20 early intervention, early childhood special education personnel and 10 social workers. These Project PIRR scholars will be prepared through the School of Education’s master’s degree in special education - early childhood program and the School of Social Work’s master’s degree in the social work program.

