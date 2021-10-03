Healthcare Pros
Richmond Police investigating homicide on city’s Northside

A man was found shot in the 1100 block of Cypress Street.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a shooting early Sunday morning leaves one man dead.

Officers responded around 5:11 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Cypress Street. Police say a man was found with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

