Police investigating shots fired into vehicle in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting after someone fired shots into a vehicle.

Around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, officer responded to a home on Rotunda Lane, in the county’s east end, for a report of shots fired into a car.

However, police said the actual location of the shooting happened 15 minutes away ono Perdue Springs Loop; that’s off Route 1.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.