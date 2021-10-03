Healthcare Pros
Police investigating shots fired into vehicle in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Police are responding to a claim of excessive force during a traffic stop....
Chesterfield Police are responding to a claim of excessive force during a traffic stop. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting after someone fired shots into a vehicle.

Around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, officer responded to a home on Rotunda Lane, in the county’s east end, for a report of shots fired into a car.

However, police said the actual location of the shooting happened 15 minutes away ono Perdue Springs Loop; that’s off Route 1.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

