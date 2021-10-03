No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

Healthcare Pros
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million.

Saturday night’s numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball was 1.

The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday’s grand prize of $635 million would have been the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.

One thing that hasn’t changed, though, are the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Most winners prefer the cash option, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $474.8 million before taxes.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

