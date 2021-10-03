New Kent authorities investigating multiple car larcenies and thefts

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a string of vehicle larcenies and thefts.

Between midnight and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, authorities said unknown suspects entered multiple vehicles in the Deer Lake and Rochambeau neighborhoods.

Several items were stolen from those vehicles. Police add two vehicles were also stolen.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking anyone with video/home surveillance footage during that time frame to send it to investigators.

That video can be submitted by clicking here.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators.

