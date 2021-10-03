Forecast: Warmest day of the week is today!
Temperatures fall back into the 70s through the workweek
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It turns warmer with plenty of sun on Sunday, but rain chances return starting on Monday.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, warmer and slightly humid. Lows in the low 60s, high in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
