Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Warmest day of the week is today!

Temperatures fall back into the 70s through the workweek
By Sophia Armata
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It turns warmer with plenty of sun on Sunday, but rain chances return starting on Monday.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, warmer and slightly humid. Lows in the low 60s, high in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

59-year-old James Stevenson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a...
Police: Henrico County man arrested in domestic related homicide
An educational experience for a Chesterfield couple's teenage son takes a devastating turn.
Thieves ruin Chesterfield family’s cross-country educational trip
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer charged
The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred Oct. 1.
Richmond Police: Homicide on North 12th Street
The March’s organizer Rae Pickett says more than 800 people showed up from the nearly four-mile...
‘This is about protecting our rights’: Hundreds march downtown in support of women’s rights

Latest News

Forecast: Warmest day of the week on Sunday
Forecast: Warmest day of the week on Sunday
Forecast: Warmest day of the week on Sunday
Forecast: Turning warmer but still beautiful this weekend
Forecast: Turning warmer but still beautiful this weekend
Forecast: Turning warmer but still beautiful this weekend