Apples, peanuts sold to benefit Henrico 4-H programs

Peanuts come in two-pound sacks and are available raw with recipes for $10 or in salted or unsalted cocktail varieties for $15.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is selling apples, peanuts and honey as well as cookbooks and bag clips to benefit local 4-H youth programs.

The following items will be sold:

  • Winesap and Gold Rush apples will be sold for $18 per half-bushel or 75 cents per pound.
  • Peanuts come in two-pound sacks and are available raw with recipes for $10 or in salted or unsalted cocktail varieties for $15.
  • One-pound jars of raw local honey cost $10.
  • Handy Camel Giant Bag Clips used to reseal and carry bags up to 50 pounds cost $12. The clips have the 4-H logo designed on them.
  • Cookbooks are $8 each and include more than 140 recipes.

Orders can be placed online here. You can fill out forms at the extension office, at any Henrico library or you can call (804)-501-5160. A check or money order payable to “Henrico 4-H Fund” must accompany each order.

Orders placed after Oct. 27 will be filled on a first come first serve basis. Orders will be available for pickup from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the loading dock of the Human Services Building on 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.

