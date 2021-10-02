Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia State University announces $9 million partnership impacting STEM education and HBCUs

Virginia State University has announced a partnership to study best practices that impact STEM...
Virginia State University has announced a partnership to study best practices that impact STEM education and careers and retention at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.(Pexels)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University has announced a partnership to study best practices that impact STEM education and careers and retention at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

This effort is being performed by the HBCU STEM Undergraduate Success Research Center.

As a founding partner of the center - known as “STEM-US,” VSU will share the $9 million award from the National Science Foundation.

The five-year grant will assist in the goal of implementing effective interventions that will increase retention across all STEM disciplines and improve graduation rates above the national average.

Dr. Cheryl Talley, VSU professor of Psychology and Neuroscience and the director of the Center’s Analytic Hub will help lead the initiative.

Dr. Talley spoke about the initiative and what it means for STEM education at VSU.

“We are looking to open the door to the STEM field for our future Trojans and any STEM-interested minority student across the country. We want to make sure they have opportunity to be greater and have an equitable pursuit of a career in the STEM world,” Dr. Talley said.

VSU will collaborate with Morehouse College and Spelman College in this effort.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

COVID-19
Another child dies of COVID in Virginia
Police: Henrico man charged in mother’s murder
POWERBALL
3 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $50,000 each
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer charged
Richmond police investigate a shooting near Willow Street.
Police: Man shot in face, expected survive following Richmond shooting

Latest News

Virginia State University
City Girls come to VSU Multi-Purpose Center with NLE Choppa for VSU Homecoming
Each session will feature an introduction and various virtual breakout sessions about each...
Henrico schools’ to hold information sessions on high school options for eighth-graders
Richmond was recently ranked 42nd out of 180 of the largest U.S. cities to determine 2021′s...
Richmond ranked 42nd in 2021′s best cities for beer lovers list
The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred Oct. 1.
Richmond Police: Homicide on North 12th Street