Virginia State University announces $9 million partnership impacting STEM education and HBCUs

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University has announced a partnership to study best practices that impact STEM education and careers and retention at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

This effort is being performed by the HBCU STEM Undergraduate Success Research Center.

As a founding partner of the center - known as “STEM-US,” VSU will share the $9 million award from the National Science Foundation.

The five-year grant will assist in the goal of implementing effective interventions that will increase retention across all STEM disciplines and improve graduation rates above the national average.

Dr. Cheryl Talley, VSU professor of Psychology and Neuroscience and the director of the Center’s Analytic Hub will help lead the initiative.

Dr. Talley spoke about the initiative and what it means for STEM education at VSU.

“We are looking to open the door to the STEM field for our future Trojans and any STEM-interested minority student across the country. We want to make sure they have opportunity to be greater and have an equitable pursuit of a career in the STEM world,” Dr. Talley said.

VSU will collaborate with Morehouse College and Spelman College in this effort.

