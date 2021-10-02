Two shootings occur overnight, police investigating connections

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating if two shootings that happened overnight are connected.

Officers responded to a man being shot on Mechanicsville Turnpike near Whitcomb Street a little after 1 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

A few minutes after the first shooting, a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police. That victim is also expected to be okay.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about both of these incidents should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

