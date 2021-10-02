Thieves ruin Chesterfield family’s cross-country educational trip

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield family is experiencing a terrifying ordeal. While on a cross-country trip, the family became the victims of a crime, thousands of miles from home. Now they’re having trouble getting back.

They left Chesterfield and traveled to several states when halfway into the trip, something they never would have imagined happened.

Kristin Phillips homeschools her 14-year-old son and wanted to teach him a lesson that extends beyond a textbook.

“I just have always wanted him to be able to travel across the country. It’s something my parents did with me as a child, and I just really wanted him to have that experience of seeing how vast the country is and visiting places most people just see about in books,” she said.

They went to Ohio, and Iowa, and even South Dakota.

“Visited The Badlands, and the famous Wall Drug Store, and the Corn Palace, and the Minuteman Missile sites. Then we headed to Wyoming to see the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone for several days,” Phillips explained.

Next stop, Utah. When they got to Salt Lake City, they checked into their next hotel to get a good night’s rest.

“Every other night of the trip I had made sure the cameras were in the hotel with us, locked up for the night and any other valuables we had with us. Well, not that night.”

Although the valuables were covered up inside of their locked Ford F-250, thieves found a way to get inside.

“My husband said ‘Where’s the truck?’ I said ‘What do you mean?’” Phillips asked. The thieves made off with everything. “All of our camping gear, all of the winter clothes that we brought along for Yellowstone…binoculars, cameras, everything that we had with us was gone.”

It was some $10,000 worth of gear stolen. Police later found the truck trashed hours away, stripped of all of the goods.

Now there’s a long process to get the truck back to the family. Because they live in Virginia, and the crime happened in Utah, there’s an ongoing process to prove ownership and have it verified by DMV offices in both states. Because that could take a while, the family is stuck, and the bills are adding up.

“We can’t camp now. We were planning to camp on Bureau of Land Management land, which is free. Now, we’re in hotels…now we’re going to have towing fees, impound fees, and the fees to transport the truck across the country once it’s released to us,” Phillips said.

Police got a look at surveillance video from a business nearby but it’s not clear enough to help find the crooks. There is an online fundraiser to help get that Chesterfield family back home. You can visit it, here.

