Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Sydney Walton, one of America’s oldest WWII veterans, dies at 102

Sydney Walton
Sydney Walton(Judy Walton)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sydney Walton, who was one of America’s oldest WWII veterans, died at the age of 102.

Walton, who was from San Diego, was on a national No Regrets Tour visiting all 50 states and meeting all 50 governors. The tour, which started in April of 2018, raised awareness of the rapidly shrinking number of WWII veterans.

Gov. Northam met with one of the last remaining WW2 veterans.
Gov. Northam met with one of the last remaining WW2 veterans.(NBC12)

Walton met with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam back in November 2020.

Gov. Northam meets one of America’s last World War II veterans

“My father was a living piece of history, reminding us not to forget the price of our freedoms today,” Paul Walton, son of Sydney Walton said. “He inspired tremendous appreciation for all veterans.”

Walton had 10 more states to go. On Sept. 28, 2021, Walton visited Oklahoma and met Gov. Kevin Stitt. Oklahoma was the 40th state he visited.

Walton was born on February 11, 1919, in New York City.

Walton’s funeral services will be held in San Diego.

For more information about Walton’s crusade to bring America together, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

COVID-19
Another child dies of COVID in Virginia
Police: Henrico man charged in mother’s murder
POWERBALL
3 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $50,000 each
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer charged
Richmond police investigate a shooting near Willow Street.
Police: Man shot in face, expected survive following Richmond shooting

Latest News

The2022 Advanced Placement exam registration window for Henrico County is now open.
Registration for AP exams in Henrico County now open
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs has awarded a $1.2...
VCU awarded $1.2 million grant to improve outcomes for children with significant disabilities and their families
Red and blue lights
Two shootings occur overnight, police investigating connections
Chesterfield County will be holding a custodial job fair and hiring event.
Chesterfield County set to hold custodial job fair