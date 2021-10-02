A small Fire at CIA headquarters injures 2

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Two people were injured after a small fire at CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia.

The Fairfax County fire department said Saturday that a small fire in a building was put out by sprinklers about 12:30 a.m.

Two agency employees were taken to a hospital for evaluation of possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

