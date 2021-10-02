Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

A small Fire at CIA headquarters injures 2

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Two people were injured after a small fire at CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia.

The Fairfax County fire department said Saturday that a small fire in a building was put out by sprinklers about 12:30 a.m.

Two agency employees were taken to a hospital for evaluation of possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Another child dies of COVID in Virginia
Police: Henrico man charged in mother’s murder
POWERBALL
3 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $50,000 each
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer charged
Richmond police investigate a shooting near Willow Street.
Police: Man shot in face, expected survive following Richmond shooting

Latest News

The March’s organizer Rae Pickett says more than 800 people showed up from the nearly four-mile...
‘This is about protecting our rights’: Hundreds march downtown in support of women’s rights
The2022 Advanced Placement exam registration window for Henrico County is now open.
Registration for AP exams in Henrico County now open
Pleasants Hardware
Pleasants Hardware celebrates grand-opening of newest location in New Kent County
Sydney Walton
Sydney Walton, one of America’s oldest WWII veterans, dies at 102