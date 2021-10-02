Healthcare Pros
Six new state historical highway markers in central Virginia approved

18 highway markers were approved in the state - six were in central Virginia.
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has approved 18 historical highway markers - six are in central Virginia.

The markers were approved in September during the Virginia Board of Historic Resources’ quarterly meeting.

Chesterfield County:

  • There will be a marker recalling “Group Camp 7″ - a campground created for African American youth during the late 1930s and the segregation era.
  • There will also be a marker that recounts the antebellum roots and Reconstruction-era history of First Baptist Church of Midlothian - the oldest African American congregation in present-day Chesterfield County.

Charles City County:

  • A marker will be placed honoring Emmanuel Quivers (1814-1879), who was born into slavery on Berkeley Plantation. Quivers became a “enslaved wage earner” and advocated for educating African American children

Charlottesville:

  • On the University of Virginia campus, there will be the Swanson v. University of Virginia marker honoring Gregory Swanson - the first African American student to attend the school.
  • Jackson P. Burley High School will also receive a marker - the school opened in September 1951 to serve Black students.
  • The University of Virginia will also honor Dr. W. W. Yen (1877-1950) - a Chinese diplomat and politician, who graduated from the university in 1900, becoming UVA’s first international student to earn an undergraduate degree and the first Chinese student to earn a degree.

To learn more about all the historical markers click here.

