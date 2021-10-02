Richmond ranked 42nd in 2021′s best cities for beer lovers list

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond was recently ranked 42nd out of 180 of the largest U.S. cities to determine 2021′s best cities for beer lovers list.

Norfolk and Chesapeake also made the cut.

When ranking the cities, Lawn Love took into consideration access, establishment and beer quality, cost, and community.

