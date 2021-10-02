Richmond Police: Homicide on North 12th Street
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred Oct. 1.
Officers were called to the 400 block of North 12th Street for the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside a vehicle near VCU Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
Police said the victim was shot at an unknown location and driven to the hospital where he was discovered by EMS - he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.
