Reynolds Community College announces program for Goochland students to receive Associate’s degree

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Reynolds Community College announced a new program that will allow students in high school to get their Associate’s degree. The program will start in the fall of 2022.

Back in September, Reynolds signed an agreement with Goochland County Public Schools (GCPS), addressing a growing K-12 teacher shortage. This partnership will enable GCPS students interested in K-12 teaching to complete their Associate’s Degree with a Specialization in Teacher Prep at Reynolds.

Students will then transfer to a Virginia four-year institution through an agreement to complete an additional degree for teaching in the K-12 field.

“We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Reynolds Community College. This new programmatic pathway is the result of forward-thinking, meaningful collaboration, and a shared commitment by both Reynolds and Goochland County Public Schools to find a way to make it happen for students.”

