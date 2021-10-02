Registration for AP exams in Henrico County now open

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The2022 Advanced Placement exam registration window for Henrico County is now open.

Registration will run through Nov. 8.

Students and their families will use an online registration and payment process, and register for each AP exam they are interested in taking, using the link for the high school they attend.

Those enrolled in the Henrico Virtual Academy and the Virtual Virginia program will register using their home school’s link.

Fees for 2022 AP exams are:

AP seminar: $150

AP research: $150

All other AP: $100

Free and reduced: $55

Complete payment for all exams is due by March 7, 2022 - no exams may be ordered after that point.

To see registration links for each HCPS high school, click here.

