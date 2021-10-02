Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. After nearly four months without a big winner, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $620 million. That makes it the 10th largest U.S. lottery prize ahead of Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, night's drawing.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months will be up for grabs in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday’s grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.

One thing that hasn’t changed, though, are the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Most winners prefer the cash option, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $450 million before taxes.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Another child dies of COVID in Virginia
Police: Henrico man charged in mother’s murder
POWERBALL
3 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $50,000 each
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer charged
Richmond police investigate a shooting near Willow Street.
Police: Man shot in face, expected survive following Richmond shooting

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
‘Everybody is frustrated,’ Biden says as his agenda stalls
Richmond was recently ranked 42nd out of 180 of the largest U.S. cities to determine 2021′s...
Richmond ranked 42nd in 2021′s best cities for beer lovers list
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2020, file photo with the U.S Capitol in the back ground, demonstrators...
Women’s march targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line
Thousands are expected to take part in a women's march for abortion justice in Washington, DC....
Preview of Saturday's Women's March