Police: Henrico County man arrested in domestic related homicide

59-year-old James Stevenson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.(Henrico County Police Department)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a man has been arrested in a domestic-related homicide.

On Oct. 1, police received a domestic-related call for assistance in the 2200 block of Shirleydale Avenue at 10:43 p.m. Dispatchers received additional information about a female being shot inside the residence, and a male leaving the house in a vehicle towards Darbytown Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a female. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say James Stevenson, 59, was arrested 15 minutes after the initial call and was charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Maria Elaine Gillette, both were domestically related. The caller, a juvenile was unharmed.

