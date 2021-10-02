Police: Henrico County man arrested in domestic related homicide

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a man has been arrested in a domestic-related homicide.

On Oct. 1, police received a domestic-related call for assistance in the 2200 block of Shirleydale Avenue at 10:43 p.m. Dispatchers received additional information about a female being shot inside the residence, and a male leaving the house in a vehicle towards Darbytown Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a female. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say James Stevenson, 59, was arrested 15 minutes after the initial call and was charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Maria Elaine Gillette, both were domestically related. The caller, a juvenile was unharmed.

