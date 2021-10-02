Healthcare Pros
Pleasants Hardware celebrates grand-opening of newest location in New Kent County

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Pleasants Hardware celebrated its grand opening of its newest location in New Kent County on Oct. 2.

This is the family-owned business’s ninth location in the Richmond market and the second new location since Taylor’s Do it Center acquired Pleasants Hardware in 2016.

Events at the opening included a ribbon-cutting, consultations by Scotts Lawn Care, demos from Big Green Egg and STIHL, and deals and giveaways throughout the day.

Local leaders such as Delegate Scott Wyatt, New Kent Supervisor Tommy Tiller, New Kent Chamber of Commerce and other industry partners were in attendance.

The store is located at 2733 New Kent Highway, Quinton, Va.

To visit the store’s event page, click here.

