Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man wanted for murder in North Carolina captured in Virginia

Authorities say a North Carolina man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of his...
Authorities say a North Carolina man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend has been apprehended in Virginia.(WBTV File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a North Carolina man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend has been apprehended in Virginia.

Police in Newport News, Virginia, say 27-year-old Travis Jefferson was taken into custody around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

A news release says local officers along with the U.S. Marshal Service and Virginia State Police had been looking for Jefferson.

News outlets report 21-year-old Nicoda Melvin was shot in the head in a home that the couple shared.

The shooting happened on Sept, 19, three days before two of her relatives were shot and killed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

COVID-19
Another child dies of COVID in Virginia
Henrico Police are investigating a domestic-related death on Point Hollow Drive.
Henrico police investigate death of woman found in front yard
A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
POWERBALL
3 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $50,000 each
Gloria Barba
Police: 24-year-old Chesterfield woman located

Latest News

Courtesy Clayton Police Department
Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. two-year-old
2nd Street Festival
2nd Street Festival returns in-person this weekend | See full schedule here
Dry Macular Degeneration research conducted at UVA
UVA Researchers find potential treatment for Dry Macular Degeneration
Henrico Education Association: Teachers working past contract hours
Henrico Education Association: Teachers working past contract hours