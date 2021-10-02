Man wanted for murder in North Carolina captured in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a North Carolina man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend has been apprehended in Virginia.

Police in Newport News, Virginia, say 27-year-old Travis Jefferson was taken into custody around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

A news release says local officers along with the U.S. Marshal Service and Virginia State Police had been looking for Jefferson.

News outlets report 21-year-old Nicoda Melvin was shot in the head in a home that the couple shared.

The shooting happened on Sept, 19, three days before two of her relatives were shot and killed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.