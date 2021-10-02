Henrico schools’ to hold information sessions on high school options for eighth-graders

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will be offering three virtual information sessions on high school specialty center options for eighth-graders.

The sessions will take place on the following dates:

Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

Each session will feature an introduction and various virtual breakout sessions about each specialty center.

The 2022-23 HCPS high school specialty centers and programs are:

Advanced Career Education Centers at Hermitage, Highland Springs and Virginia Randolph

Advance College Academy for Business Administration (Highland Springs High School)

Advance College Academy for Social Sciences (J.R. Tucker High School)

Center for Allied Health and Human Services (Hermitage High School)

Center for the Arts (Henrico High School)

Center for Communications and Media Relations (Varina High School)

Center for Education and Human Development (Glen Allen High School)

Center for Engineering (Highland Springs High School)

Center for Environmental Studies and Sustainability (Varina High School)

Center for the Humanities (Hermitage High School)

Center for Information Technology (Deep Run High School)

Center for Leadership, Government and Global Economics (Douglas Freeman High School)

Center for Spanish Language and Global Citizenship (J.R. Tucker High School)

International Baccalaureate programs (Henrico High School)

International Baccalaureate programs (J.R. Tucker High School)

The Todd A. Phillips Center for Medical Sciences (Mills Godwin High School)

The school district will add two new specialty centers for the 2022-23 school year. One involving environmental studies and the other will be about healthcare services.

To learn more about these specialty centers, click here.

