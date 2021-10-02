Henrico County Public Schools holding job fair

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will be holding a job fair this month.

The job fair is for those who are interested in bus driving, temporary instructional assistants and food and nutrition staff positions. To apply to any of these positions, click here.

The school district is offering newly hired bus drivers a bonus of from $1,000 to $3,000, paid in installments throughout the year when they become a bus driver. Safe driver and attendance incentives to drivers already on the staff.

If you are a qualified driver candidate, you will be paid as you train.

Candidates for full-time and substitute bus drivers must be:

At least 21-years-old

Have a valid Virginia driver’s license

Be able to obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes

Pass a physical and a drug test

The job fair will take place on Oct. 5 at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center located at 1440 North Laburnum Avenue.

You must wear a mask to attend the event, according to Henrico County policy.

For more information, contact HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.

