Forecast: Warming up slightly for the weekend

Still a beautiful weekend ahead
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine sticks around this weekend with rain likely in the workweek.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, warmer and slightly humid. Lows in the low 60s, high in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
