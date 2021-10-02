Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Warming up slightly for the weekend

Still a beautiful weekend ahead
By Sophia Armata
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine sticks around this weekend with rain likely in the workweek.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, warmer and slightly humid. Lows in the low 60s, high in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

