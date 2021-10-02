City Girls, NLE to perform at VSU Homecoming
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University has officially announced its homecoming concert line-up.
The rap group City Girls along with NLE Choppa are set to perform during VSU’s homecoming week on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.
Tickets are on sale starting at $29, and proof of vaccination will be required.
