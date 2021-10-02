Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

City Girls, NLE to perform at VSU Homecoming

Virginia State University
Virginia State University(Virginia State University)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University has officially announced its homecoming concert line-up.

The rap group City Girls along with NLE Choppa are set to perform during VSU’s homecoming week on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.

Tickets are on sale starting at $29, and proof of vaccination will be required.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

COVID-19
Another child dies of COVID in Virginia
Police: Henrico man charged in mother’s murder
POWERBALL
3 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $50,000 each
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer charged
Richmond police investigate a shooting near Willow Street.
Police: Man shot in face, expected survive following Richmond shooting

Latest News

The2022 Advanced Placement exam registration window for Henrico County is now open.
Registration for AP exams in Henrico County now open
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs has awarded a $1.2...
VCU awarded $1.2 million grant to improve outcomes for children with significant disabilities and their families
Red and blue lights
Two shootings occur overnight, police investigating connections
Chesterfield County will be holding a custodial job fair and hiring event.
Chesterfield County set to hold custodial job fair
Virginia State University has announced a partnership to study best practices that impact STEM...
Virginia State University announces $9 million partnership impacting STEM education, HBCUs