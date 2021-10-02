Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

City Girls come to VSU Multi-Purpose Center with NLE Choppa for VSU Homecoming

Virginia State University
Virginia State University(Virginia State University)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University has officially announced its homecoming concert line-up.

The rap group City Girls along with NLE Choppa are set to perform during VSU’s homecoming week on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.

Tickets are on sale starting $29, and proof of vaccination will be required.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

COVID-19
Another child dies of COVID in Virginia
Police: Henrico man charged in mother’s murder
POWERBALL
3 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $50,000 each
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer charged
Richmond police investigate a shooting near Willow Street.
Police: Man shot in face, expected survive following Richmond shooting

Latest News

Virginia State University has announced a partnership to study best practices that impact STEM...
Virginia State University announces $9 million partnership impacting STEM education and HBCUs
Each session will feature an introduction and various virtual breakout sessions about each...
Henrico schools’ to hold information sessions on high school options for eighth-graders
Richmond was recently ranked 42nd out of 180 of the largest U.S. cities to determine 2021′s...
Richmond ranked 42nd in 2021′s best cities for beer lovers list
The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred Oct. 1.
Richmond Police: Homicide on North 12th Street