City Girls come to VSU Multi-Purpose Center with NLE Choppa for VSU Homecoming

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University has officially announced its homecoming concert line-up.

The rap group City Girls along with NLE Choppa are set to perform during VSU’s homecoming week on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.

Tickets are on sale starting $29, and proof of vaccination will be required.

