Chesterfield County set to hold custodial job fair

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will be holding a custodial job fair and hiring event.

The job fair is scheduled for Oct. 20 from 2-7:30 p.m. in the Central Library at 7501 Lucy Corr Blvd.

Those interested should apply online prior to the event or call (804)748-1340 to set up an appointment for an interview - which will be conducted on the spot.

Candidates should bring a current valid driver’s license. Masks will be required at this event.

Walk-ins may be subjected to a lengthy wait.

