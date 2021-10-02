Chesterfield County set to hold custodial job fair
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will be holding a custodial job fair and hiring event.
The job fair is scheduled for Oct. 20 from 2-7:30 p.m. in the Central Library at 7501 Lucy Corr Blvd.
Those interested should apply online prior to the event or call (804)748-1340 to set up an appointment for an interview - which will be conducted on the spot.
Candidates should bring a current valid driver’s license. Masks will be required at this event.
Walk-ins may be subjected to a lengthy wait.
