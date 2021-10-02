Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. two-year-old

CLAYTON, N.C. (WDBJ) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday night by the Clayton Police Department for missing two-year-old, Dior Singleton.

He is believed to be with his mother, Camille Singleton, who is wanted for homicide.

Before the vehicle was turned in to a dealership in Georgia, she was last known to be driving a white 2021 Chevy Silverado U-Haul 2-door pickup truck with Arizona plates: AL-35574. Officials are working with that lead for additional information.

The Clayton Police Department was able to receive further help from the child’s father who is currently deployed on a US Navy ship out to sea.

Contact 9-1-1 or 919-553-4611 with information.

