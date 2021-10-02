Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. two-year-old

Courtesy Clayton Police Department
Courtesy Clayton Police Department(Clayton Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, N.C. (WDBJ) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday night by the Clayton Police Department for missing two-year-old, Dior Singleton.

He is believed to be with his mother, Camille Singleton, who is wanted for homicide.

Before the vehicle was turned in to a dealership in Georgia, she was last known to be driving a white 2021 Chevy Silverado U-Haul 2-door pickup truck with Arizona plates: AL-35574. Officials are working with that lead for additional information.

The Clayton Police Department was able to receive further help from the child’s father who is currently deployed on a US Navy ship out to sea.

Contact 9-1-1 or 919-553-4611 with information.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Another child dies of COVID in Virginia
Henrico Police are investigating a domestic-related death on Point Hollow Drive.
Henrico police investigate death of woman found in front yard
A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
POWERBALL
3 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $50,000 each
Gloria Barba
Police: 24-year-old Chesterfield woman located

Latest News

Authorities say a North Carolina man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of his...
Man wanted for murder in North Carolina captured in Virginia
2nd Street Festival
2nd Street Festival returns in-person this weekend | See full schedule here
Dry Macular Degeneration research conducted at UVA
UVA Researchers find potential treatment for Dry Macular Degeneration
Henrico Education Association: Teachers working past contract hours
Henrico Education Association: Teachers working past contract hours