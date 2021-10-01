Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Vehicle crash takes down utility lines in Rockingham County

All northbound and southbound lanes of Route 11 closed in the area
A stretch of rt. 11 in Rockingham County is closed due to a vehicle crash that took down...
A stretch of rt. 11 in Rockingham County is closed due to a vehicle crash that took down several utility lines(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM CO., Va. (WHSV) -

A vehicle crash happened before 7 o’clock Friday morning on Route 11 in Rockingham County. It brought down several utility lines in the vicinity of Northwood Lane. This is near Bar-B-Q Ranch and the Pilot Travel Center.

According to VDOT, all north lanes are closed. All south lanes are also closed.

Rockingham County Public Schools sent an alert to parents:

“Bus Schedules for CRE, MMS, and SHS will be affected in the North Valley Pike Area due to the Traffic Crash on Route 11. Please be watching for a bus.”

WHSV has a reporter on the scene. We’ll bring you updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Another child dies of COVID in Virginia
Henrico Police are investigating a domestic-related death on Point Hollow Drive.
Henrico police investigate death of woman found in front yard
A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
Gloria Barba
Police: 24-year-old Chesterfield woman located
POWERBALL
3 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $50,000 each

Latest News

Football
Huguenot and L.C. Bird football game postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases
Monday, the division’s school board is expected to farm out meal service to the tune of $12.9...
Richmond Public Schools set to overhaul school meals with $12.9 million contract
The Richmond City School Board plans to move forward with an audit to address missing...
Richmond City Public Schools: Thousands of Chromebooks still unaccounted for
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo, Rev. Pat Robertson listens as Republican presidential...
Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running ‘700 Club’
The Richmond Cattle Barons Ball benefits the American Cancer Society (ACS) and is the largest...
2021 Richmond Cattle Barons Ball returns this October!