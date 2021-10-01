VADOC to resume in-person family visits this month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections will be resuming in-person family visits between Oct. 11 and Nov. 8.

This comes after nine pilot sites opened for visits on Sept. 1.

All visitors age 12 and older must test negative for COVID-19 and only inmates who are fully vaccinated will be eligible for in-person visits.

Video visits will continue to be available to unvaccinated inmates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.