VADOC to resume in-person family visits this month

All visitors age 12 and older must test negative for COVID-19 and only inmates who are fully...
All visitors age 12 and older must test negative for COVID-19 and only inmates who are fully vaccinated will be eligible for in-person visits.(AP Photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections will be resuming in-person family visits between Oct. 11 and Nov. 8.

This comes after nine pilot sites opened for visits on Sept. 1.

All visitors age 12 and older must test negative for COVID-19 and only inmates who are fully vaccinated will be eligible for in-person visits.

Video visits will continue to be available to unvaccinated inmates.

