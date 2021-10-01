UVA Researchers find potential treatment for Dry Macular Degeneration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dry macular degeneration is a debilitating eye disease that affects millions of Americans. Now, researchers at the University of Virginia believe they have discovered a way to help these patients.

“The most common type of this condition is called the dry form, and there’s no FDA approved treatments for it. So it’s a very big unmet medical need,” said Dr. Jayakrishna Ambati, the UVA director of advanced vision science said.

Researchers are using a type of HIV medication to slow the degeneration.

Medical trials are expected to begin in early 2022. You don’t have to have HIV to use the treatment if and when it reaches FDA approval.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.