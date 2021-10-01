Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

UVA Researchers find potential treatment for Dry Macular Degeneration

Dry Macular Degeneration research conducted at UVA
Dry Macular Degeneration research conducted at UVA
By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dry macular degeneration is a debilitating eye disease that affects millions of Americans. Now, researchers at the University of Virginia believe they have discovered a way to help these patients.

“The most common type of this condition is called the dry form, and there’s no FDA approved treatments for it. So it’s a very big unmet medical need,” said Dr. Jayakrishna Ambati, the UVA director of advanced vision science said.

Researchers are using a type of HIV medication to slow the degeneration.

Medical trials are expected to begin in early 2022. You don’t have to have HIV to use the treatment if and when it reaches FDA approval.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19
Another child dies of COVID in Virginia
Henrico Police are investigating a domestic-related death on Point Hollow Drive.
Henrico police investigate death of woman found in front yard
A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
POWERBALL
3 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $50,000 each
Gloria Barba
Police: 24-year-old Chesterfield woman located

Latest News

Authorities say a North Carolina man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of his...
Man wanted for murder in North Carolina captured in Virginia
Courtesy Clayton Police Department
Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. two-year-old
2nd Street Festival
2nd Street Festival returns in-person this weekend | See full schedule here
Henrico Education Association: Teachers working past contract hours
Henrico Education Association: Teachers working past contract hours