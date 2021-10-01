University of Lynchburg inaugurates 11th president

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg officially inaugurated its 11th president Friday in a special ceremony.

The inauguration of Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar featured singing, dancing, and bagpipes all shared over livestream.

Dr. Morrison-Shetlar came from Western Carolina University, where she was provost and interim chancellor.

While a native of Scotland, she has held academic and leadership positions in Germany, Connecticut and several other states.

As a biologist and servant leader, she said Friday that she’s confident about the immediate and long-term future of the university.

”I knew this was the place for me the very first day I set foot on campus,” she said. “I’m reminded of that moment every day. The pandemic hasn’t dimmed my outlook and in fact it has made me even more hopeful for our future.”

Dr. Morrison-Shetlar and her husband, Dr. Robert Shetlar, officially joined the university community last summer.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.