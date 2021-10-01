Richmond Police: Additional reward being offered in August homicide

Healthcare Pros
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an announcement Friday, the Richmond Police Department announced additional reward money is being offered for information regarding a homicide that occurred last month.

On Aug. 21, officers responded to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police discovered 20-year-old Terrence Easter of Richmond with gunshot wounds - he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division is offering up to $10,000 in addition to Easter’s family who is offering up to $1,000, along with Crime Stoppers’ $1,000, for a total of up to $12,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Major Crimes Detective Sleem at (804)-814-7123.

