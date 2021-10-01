Richmond Police: Additional reward being offered in August homicide
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an announcement Friday, the Richmond Police Department announced additional reward money is being offered for information regarding a homicide that occurred last month.
On Aug. 21, officers responded to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, police discovered 20-year-old Terrence Easter of Richmond with gunshot wounds - he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division is offering up to $10,000 in addition to Easter’s family who is offering up to $1,000, along with Crime Stoppers’ $1,000, for a total of up to $12,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Major Crimes Detective Sleem at (804)-814-7123.
