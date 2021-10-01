Richmond City Public Schools: Thousands of Chromebooks still unaccounted for

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City School Board plans to move forward with an audit to address missing Chromebooks.

The school board also plans to examine better ways to distribute the laptops and asset management.

One school board member said the missing laptops account for an estimated $2-3 million cost for taxpayers.

The division issued 22,000 Chromebooks last year to help students learn remotely during the pandemic.

