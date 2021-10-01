Prosecutors: Neo-Nazis discussed assassination, prison break

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP/WWBT) - Federal prosecutors in Maryland are recommending 25-year prison sentences for two neo-Nazi group members who were arrested by the FBI ahead of a gun rights rally at Virginia’s Capitol.

In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors described former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews and U.S. Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr. as domestic terrorists who prepared for a civil war and talked about planning an attack at the January 2020 rally in Virginia.

Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn released a statement saying that she learned that the two men had discussed targeting her as part of their plans.

A statement said in part:

“Yesterday afternoon, I was informed that two men who were arrested for planning violence at Virginia’s capitol prior to Gun Lobby Day on January 20, 2020 had also discussed targeting me as part of their plans. This is extremely disturbing, and it should disturb all Americans. This pattern of using violence to intimidate the leaders and symbols of our democracy undermines the core values of our democracy itself.

Mathews and Lemley Jr. are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28 after pleading guilty to gun charges in June.

They were charged along with a third member of The Base, a white supremacist organization. Defense attorneys filed their sentencing memos under seal.

