Police: Shot fired at vehicle following road rage incident

(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a shot was fired at a vehicle following a road rage incident.

Police said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of East Hundred Road on Thursday around 5:40 p.m.

Officers said a silver Nissan sedan pulled up beside the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle. That’s when the driver fired a single shot at the victim’s car.

The suspect was last seen heading east on E. Hundred Road into Hopewell.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victim experienced a road rage incident with the suspect before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

