Police: Man shot in face, expected survive following Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police officers are investigating a shooting that left a man with gunshot wounds to the face.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Willow Street near First Avenue around 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

There, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the face. His identity has not been released.

The victim was transported to the hospital but is expected to survive.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

