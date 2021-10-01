Healthcare Pros
Police: Henrico man charged in mother’s murder

(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man from Henrico has been charged with the second-degree murder of his mother.

On Sept. 30, police received a mental health call about a man outside a home with no clothes on and yelling in the 7800 block of Point Hollow Drive at 9:27 a.m.

Upon arrival at the home, officers found a woman with trauma, identified as Robyn I. Keels, 59, of Chesterfield dead in a front yard, and a naked male, who was in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai SUV. The man has been identified as Andre Vincent Keels, 30, of Henrico. According to the investigation, Robyn Keels is the mother of Andre Keels, and was struck by the SUV.

Henrico police investigate death of woman found in front yard

Police say Andre Keels was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Noah at (804) 501-5581. Community members can provide anonymous tips by calling (804)-780-1000

